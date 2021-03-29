CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans who have certain underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 and essential workers who didn’t yet qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to sign up for appointments to get a shot.
The city begins Phase 1C of its vaccination program on Monday, but city officials warned that vaccine supply and available appointments are still limited, and urged patience when trying to sign up for a vaccination.
“Phase 1C will roll out over several weeks, and the vaccine will be offered to all eligible Chicagoans as soon as larger quantities become available,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.
The newly eligible essential workers include restaurant staff, hotel workers, clergy, legal workers, hairdressers, retail workers, higher education workers, and media.
They join those ages 16 to 64 with underlying conditions such as cancer, cardiac and cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, diabetes, and liver disease. Pregnant women will also be eligible starting March 29.
Qualifying health conditions in Chicago include cancer; cardiac, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular disorders; chronic kidney disease; chronic respiratory disorders; diabetes; physical, developmental, visual, hearing, or mental disabilities; neurologic conditions; Down syndrome; compromised immune systems (including from transplants, immune deficiencies, HIV/AIDS, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines); liver disease; pregnancy; obesity; schizophrenia spectrum disorders; sickle cell disease; and thalassemia.
People eligible in previous phases can still sign up for shots; including healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, frontline essential workers, and people age 65 and older.
Vaccines are available by appointment only. City officials said the best way to schedule an appointment is by contacting your primary healthcare provider. You can also visit zocdoc.com/vaccine to schedule an appointment at city-run vaccination sites, or chicago.gov/vaccinefinder to locate other vaccine providers near you.
Beginning Monday, city-run vaccination sites will only schedule appointments for Chicago residents. No children under age 18 will be allowed on site. You won’t need a government-issued ID, but will need proof of residency. A list of acceptable documents is available on the City’s website.