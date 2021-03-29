CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s mayor said the city is ready to start Phase 1C of the COVID vaccination process, which now includes people who are 16 years old and older.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the expansion of Phase 1C

“Today, we have reached an important milestone in our journey on COVID with COVID-19. Since the first day the vaccines arrived in our city. Last year in December, we’ve been able to feel the warmth of light at the end of a very long dark tunnel. We started vaccinating with our health care workers in Phase 1A, and then a month later at the end of January of this year, we began vaccinating our frontline and central workers and our seniors. And today, we are excited to expand eligibility to all of our essential workers and residents aged 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.”

She said Phase 1C means a million more Chicagoans will be able to get the vaccine.

“What this means is about 84% of adults in Chicago, are now eligible to receive this life saving vaccine. So if you were eligible under these early phases, and you did not take advantage of the opportunity. Do not delay. The door is still open to you,” Lightfoot said.

Last week, the mayor said that despite the continued vaccine rollout, people should not let their guards down when it comes to safety. However the mayor said she was troubled by the most recent COVID numbers in Chicago that continue to trend upward.

“Today, we’re over 400 average, new cases a day and our present positivity, which was the lowest that it had ever been in the pandemic is now back to 4%, positivity. This is obviously a very troubling trend that is being driven by adults 18 to 39, who are primarily on the north and northwest side of our city. In our Lincoln Park Old Town, dining, and Portage Park neighborhoods,” Lightfoot said, who also urged patience when scheduling a vaccine appointment.

“We are bringing about a million more people into eligibility. We don’t have a million more doses, coming to Chicago, but we are hopeful that the federal government will make good on what they told us, which is that more vaccine is coming in on the horizon,” Lightfoot said. “Be patient, because you will get your turn. We are determined to make sure that we get every single eligible person in the city of Chicago, vaccinated, but it will take time, but be patient, and we will get there.”

Who is eligible under Phase 1C? According to the city, those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions such as:

Cancer (current diagnosis)

Cardiac, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular disorders (including heart disease, coronary artery disease, and hypertension or high blood pressure)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic respiratory disorders (including cystic fibrosis, moderate to severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/emphysema [COPD])

Diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2)

Disability: physical, developmental, visual, hearing, or mental

Neurologic conditions (including dementia)

Down Syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease (including hepatitis)

Pregnancy

Obesity: BMI ≥30 kg/m 2

Schizophrenia spectrum disorders

Sickle Cell Disease

Thalassemia

Also included are all other essential workers:

Clergy and religious organizations

Energy

Finance

Food and beverage service

Higher Education

Information Technology and communications

Legal

Media

Other Community- or Government-based Operations and Essential Functions

Personal Care Services and hygiene

Public health

Public safety

Retail

Shelter and Housing

Transportation and Logistics

Water and wastewater

The announcement was made at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 at 2260 S. Grove St. in Chicago. The site is expected to administer around 1,200 vaccinations per

week and extra capacity will be installed as the supply of vaccine increases. Those union workers wanting to get a vaccine have to live and work in Chicago, hold a current union card or be a

union retiree. For this site, they must qualify under any of the eligibility criteria in Phase 1a, 1b or 1c as defined by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH).