By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for breezy conditions Monday night with a low of 37.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 6 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts to 45 mph.

Wind Advisory

(Credit: CBS 2)

There is an elevated threat Monday afternoon for brush fires due to low humidity, strong winds, and dry grasses and shrubs. West of IL-39, we have a Red Flag Warning.

Wind Gust Tracker: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Monday’s weather was fantastic, with temperatures climbing well above the norm. On Monday night, we will be breezy and clear, with strong winds continuing Tuesday.

Tomorrow's Planner: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Winds will gust to 30 mph, but we’ll see the 60s once again – with the high climbing to 62. There is a light chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, and better chance Tuesday night.

High Tempeartures Tomorrow: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Tuesday night, there is a chance of rain as a cold front moves through, and the low drops to 28. On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and much cooler, with a high of 45.

7-Day: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Easter weekend looks spectacular with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunset Monday night is at 7:14 p.m.