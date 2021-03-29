CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for breezy conditions Monday night with a low of 37.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for 6 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts to 45 mph.
There is an elevated threat Monday afternoon for brush fires due to low humidity, strong winds, and dry grasses and shrubs. West of IL-39, we have a Red Flag Warning.
Monday's weather was fantastic, with temperatures climbing well above the norm. On Monday night, we will be breezy and clear, with strong winds continuing Tuesday.
Winds will gust to 30 mph, but we’ll see the 60s once again – with the high climbing to 62. There is a light chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, and better chance Tuesday night.
For Tuesday night, there is a chance of rain as a cold front moves through, and the low drops to 28. On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and much cooler, with a high of 45.
Easter weekend looks spectacular with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.
Sunset Monday night is at 7:14 p.m.