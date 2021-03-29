DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. for wind gusts to 45 mph.

The low for Monday night is 49.

Tuesday 1 p.m.: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be breezy and mild on Tuesday with highs into the lower 60s.

A cold front will cross the area in the afternoon, bringing clouds and scattered showers into the evening.

Tuesday 9:30 p.m.: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures Wednesday will be 20 degrees colder with highs in the lower 40s, and chilly winds.

7 Day Forecast: 03.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist