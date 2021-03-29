CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. for wind gusts to 45 mph.
The low for Monday night is 49.
It will be breezy and mild on Tuesday with highs into the lower 60s.
A cold front will cross the area in the afternoon, bringing clouds and scattered showers into the evening.
Temperatures Wednesday will be 20 degrees colder with highs in the lower 40s, and chilly winds.