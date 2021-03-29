CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures return to the forecast for a few days before cooler conditions arrive.
Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures near 63 degrees. High winds are expected throughout the day.
Temperatures will be in the 60s again on Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures will drop to the 40s.
A weekend warmup is ahead.