CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 36 people were shot in Chicago so far this weekend, four of them fatally. The weekend’s gun violence included four people wounded in an attack in the South Austin neighborhood, four men shot on Interstate 57 early Monday, and a man shot and killed by police early Monday during a confrontation in Little Village.

The most recent fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, when they spotted two men in a nearby alley.

One of the men, who was armed, ran away from police, leading to a foot chase “which resulted in an armed confrontation” in the 2300 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to police.

Chicago police said an officer fired shots, striking the suspect in the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

Meantime, four men were injured in a shooting on I-57 near 119th Street late Sunday night. Illinois State Police said the shooting involved two vehicles around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near 127th Street.

The victims then drove to a BP gas station at 87th and State Streets, and were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after noon Saturday, four people were shot while on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin.

Police said a 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene. A 53-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 64-year-old man was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim went to Loyola University Medical Center on their own, and was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim’s age and gender were not released.

Three people were shot at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of South Wood Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Multiple people began shooting, leaving a 34-year-old man with a shot to the left leg, a 31-year-old woman with a shot to the buttocks, and a 46-year-old man with a shot to the lower back. All the victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where police said their conditions were stabilized.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East 103rd Street in the Pullman neighborhood. A 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when three men came up to him on foot, and one of them shot him. The victim was shot in the arm, chest, and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The assailants jumped into a blue van and fled east on 103rd Street.

The weekend’s second homicide happened at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, when a 32-year-old man was shot in the neck and head in the 3500 block of West Cortland Street in Logan Square. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there.

At 6:05 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in the 11900 block of South Prairie Avenue in West Pullman. The 29-year-old man was in the car when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck several times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a 22-year-old man was shot in the buttock in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street on the same block when someone pulled up in a car and shot at a group of people nearby. Someone in the group returned fire at the moving vehicle, and the teen was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said he was not the intended target.

Meantime, around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Bronzeville, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue, when a white Jeep Liberty pulled up and someone inside shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

At about the same time, another 25-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, a few blocks away, when three people pulled up in a black sedan and one of them shot him in the hand. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

In other shootings this weekend: