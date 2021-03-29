CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 36 people were shot in Chicago so far this weekend, four of them fatally. The weekend’s gun violence included four people wounded in an attack in the South Austin neighborhood, four men shot on Interstate 57 early Monday, and a man shot and killed by police early Monday during a confrontation in Little Village.
The most recent fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood. Police said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, when they spotted two men in a nearby alley.READ MORE: 4 Men Injured In Shooting On I-57 Near 127th Street
One of the men, who was armed, ran away from police, leading to a foot chase “which resulted in an armed confrontation” in the 2300 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to police.
Chicago police said an officer fired shots, striking the suspect in the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.
Meantime, four men were injured in a shooting on I-57 near 119th Street late Sunday night. Illinois State Police said the shooting involved two vehicles around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near 127th Street.
The victims then drove to a BP gas station at 87th and State Streets, and were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after noon Saturday, four people were shot while on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in South Austin.
Police said a 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back. He was treated and released on scene. A 53-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 64-year-old man was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim went to Loyola University Medical Center on their own, and was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim’s age and gender were not released.
Three people were shot at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of South Wood Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Multiple people began shooting, leaving a 34-year-old man with a shot to the left leg, a 31-year-old woman with a shot to the buttocks, and a 46-year-old man with a shot to the lower back. All the victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where police said their conditions were stabilized.READ MORE: Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East 103rd Street in the Pullman neighborhood. A 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when three men came up to him on foot, and one of them shot him. The victim was shot in the arm, chest, and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The assailants jumped into a blue van and fled east on 103rd Street.
The weekend’s second homicide happened at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, when a 32-year-old man was shot in the neck and head in the 3500 block of West Cortland Street in Logan Square. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there.
At 6:05 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in the 11900 block of South Prairie Avenue in West Pullman. The 29-year-old man was in the car when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck several times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The weekend’s first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when a 22-year-old man was shot in the buttock in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street on the same block when someone pulled up in a car and shot at a group of people nearby. Someone in the group returned fire at the moving vehicle, and the teen was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said he was not the intended target.
Meantime, around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Bronzeville, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue, when a white Jeep Liberty pulled up and someone inside shot him in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
At about the same time, another 25-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, a few blocks away, when three people pulled up in a black sedan and one of them shot him in the hand. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.MORE NEWS: Workers Who Lost Jobs In 2020 Get Unexpected $10,000 Tax Break From Federal COVID Relief Plan
In other shootings this weekend:
- Around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was standing with a group of people in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville when a silver sedan pulled up and two people inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the hand and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after midnight early Saturday, a 56-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was standing in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood, when he heard shots and discovered he’d been shot in the groin. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was standing in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland, when someone shot him in the leg. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, and would not provide police with further details of the shooting.
- Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was with two other people in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, when a 30-year-old man pistol-whipped the two other people and then shot the victim in the buttocks. Police said the victim, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, also shooting his attacker in the buttocks. The victim took himself to West Suburban Medical Center for treatment. The attacker was later arrested and was being treated at Stroger Hospital.
- At about 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Normal Avenue, when someone shot him in the hand. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Shortly after 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was traveling in a car in a funeral procession near 79th and Ashland in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 12:40 a.m. Saturday, a 48-year-old man was standing outside in the 10500 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood when someone robbed him at gunpoint. The victim refused to give up his money and reached for the robber’s gun, ad the robber shot him in the knee, police said. The victim self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, while the robber ran off, police said.
- At 1:34 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was outside in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood when a man came up and began shooting at him. The victim fled and the gunman chased him, firing several more shots before running off. The victim suffered what appeared to be one gunshot wound to the back of the head, and his condition was stabilized before he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
- At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was standing in an alley behind the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the hip and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 3:55 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 22 and 23 – were outside in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road in Little Village when a man came up and shot them both. Each victim was shot once in the ankle, and their conditions were stabilized prior to being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The suspect fled in a gray Jeep, police said.
- At 5:46 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was in the 2600 block of East 75th Street in South Shore when he heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle and was in good condition.
- At 8:38 p.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was in his car traveling west in the 1300 block of West Division Street in Noble Square when the driver-side window shattered. The victim realized he had been shot. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
- At 10 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was standing outside in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. He was shot one in the shoulder and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was washing a car in the 3100 block of West Fillmore in North Lawndale, when he was attacked by four people who beat him, and shot him three times in the left leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- Around 2 a.m. Monday, a 21-year-old man was walking in the 2700 block of South Karlov Avenue in Little Village, when a car pulled up and someone inside told the man to drop a gang sign, according to police. When the man refused, the person in the car shot him twice in the stomach. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.