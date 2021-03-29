CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with helpful updates get you back to work.
Today, we're telling you about an organization looking for help with vaccine administration.
CORE Chicago is providing free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to underserved communities throughout Chicago, and it's currently hiring more than 100 program associates at its large-scale vaccination sites throughout Chicago.
As a program associate, part of your role would involve registering and checking-in patients.
For more details about these roles, and to apply, click here.