MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — Opening Day is Thursday, and it’s hard to believe this will already be Anthony Rizzo’s 10th year in the Cubs organization – and possibly his last.
Rizzo is in the final year of his contract. He said recent extension talks have stalled.
“We’ve given a lot through this process here, and I think with the Opening Day deadline, we feel really strong about it. We’ve had enough time to talk and try to figure it out. I think once the season starts for me personally, it’s focused on baseball,” Rizzo said. “Like I’ve stated many times before, I love Chicago. I love the fans. I love what Wrigley Field and being a Chicago Cub is all about. But obviously, it didn’t work out thus far, and that’s OK – and like I said, I’m at peace with it.”