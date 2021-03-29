CHICAGO (CBS)– Five people died in two head-on crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning.
One of the crashes took place in west suburban Forest Park. Two people were killed in the inbound lanes near Des Plaines Avenue, when a driver was going the wrong way on the expressway.
The cars caught fire due to the impact of the crash, and heavy smoke could be seen around the area of the crash. The eastbound lanes from Des Plaines to Harlem avenues remain closed.
A second incident left three people dead on I-290 near the Byrne Interchange in Chicago.
The crash caused three vehicles to catch fire.