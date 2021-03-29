CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday’s strong winds were not ideal for firefighters battling a house fire in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
When firefighters arrived at the fire at 7810 S. Prairie Street they said there was heavy fire coming from the home.
They quickly rescued three people from the window of the bungalow and a fourth person with physical disabilities from the back of the home.
All the people rescued suffered smoke inhalation. A 54-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A 71-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital fair condition. A 39-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
The fire was out by 6 p.m.
Firefighters said they did not hear any smoke detectors in the home.