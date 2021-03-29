CHICAGO (CBS)– Four men were injured in a shooting on I-57 near 127th Street late Sunday night.
Illinois State Police said the shooting involved two vehicles around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near 127th Street.
The victims then drove to a BP gas station at 87th and State Streets, and were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police shut down all lanes of northbound I-57 between 127th Street and 147th Street around midnight to investigate. All lanes reopened at about 5:10 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.