DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Indiana, Indiana news

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana residents age 30 and older can now sign up for a COVID-19 shot, under the state’s latest expansion of vaccine eligibility.

The Indiana State Department of Health said this expansion makes vaccinations available to more than 840,000 more people.

READ MORE: At Least 4 People Killed, 32 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

On Wednesday, Indiana will open up the vaccine to all Hoosiers age 16 or older.

READ MORE: 4 Men Injured In Shooting On I-57 Near 127th Street

Until now, vaccines in Indiana were available only to Hoosiers age 40 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders, teachers up to grade 12, and other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers.

MORE NEWS: Why Are There No Houses To Buy?

To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or contact one of the state’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff