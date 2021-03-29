CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana residents age 30 and older can now sign up for a COVID-19 shot, under the state’s latest expansion of vaccine eligibility.
The Indiana State Department of Health said this expansion makes vaccinations available to more than 840,000 more people.READ MORE: At Least 4 People Killed, 32 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
On Wednesday, Indiana will open up the vaccine to all Hoosiers age 16 or older.READ MORE: 4 Men Injured In Shooting On I-57 Near 127th Street
Until now, vaccines in Indiana were available only to Hoosiers age 40 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders, teachers up to grade 12, and other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers.MORE NEWS: Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or contact one of the state’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.