CHICAGO (CBS) — A light pole came down in Streeterville late Monday afternoon.
The light pole came down outside 339 E. Grand Ave., east of Fairbanks Court and Columbus Drive Street. The area is a busy one, and many people were spotted walking on the sidewalk.
As of earlier this month, there had been at least 970 reports of damage to light poles in Chicago in 2021 – including at least 214 in the Loop.
Three city light poles toppled over the week before last alone.
For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tracked the utility pole corrosion and concern – case after case impacting neighborhood after neighborhood.
Some poles fell harmlessly to the ground. But a handful have injured people in the process.
In 2019, a light pole fell and injured a woman near LaSalle and Lake streets in the Loop.
And in February of 2020, a rusted city light pole fell onto the car of a 25-year-old in Streeterville, leaving her with a concussion and other injuries.
