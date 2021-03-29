CHICAGO (CBS) — Could Lollapalooza be making a comeback in Chicago this summer?
Festival co-founder Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane's Addiction, claimed in a new interview that he is optimistic the festival will return in one way or another.
"Maybe please, God, maybe, we'll get to go to Chicago in early August in one capacity or another," Farrell told IHeartRadio. "If it's not a giant Lollapalooza, it might be a half-capacity Lollapalooza."
The four-day festival typically draws 100,000 people a day to Grant Park.
Last year's Lolla was a completely virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Economists estimate close to $250 million lost and 2,400 jobs affected solely from the festival.
CBS 2 earlier specifically asked the city whether organizers are applying for permits and is still waiting. But we do know staffers will not start giving out permits until March 31, which would give way for those summer events to move forward. That is contingent on COVID numbers trending downward, but they have been creeping back upward in recent days.