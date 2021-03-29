CHICAGO (CBS) — A plan is finally in place to fix the mold, mice, and mismanagement at a Far South Side Section 8 low-income housing complex.
CBS 2 first broke the story earlier this month, exposing the living conditions at Concordia Place – which carries a main address of 13037 S. Daniel Dr. in the Riverdale neighborhood.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his Rainbow PUSH Coalition got involved and started demanding improvements – even calling for a rent strike.
They said management agreed to address the issues and some repairs are already under way.
But the full fix could take months.
Jackson also said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be doing a thorough inspection in April to ensure any and all issues are addressed.
"We're going to boycott until it's cleaned up," Jackson said. "This is not the end. This is the beginning of a process."
We have reported on the issues at Concordia for weeks. But CBS 2 recently found proof of violations dating back years.