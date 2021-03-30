CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Lawn police took eight people into custody after shots were fired at the Hilton Hotel in Oak Lawn just after midnight on Tuesday.
Authorities received a 911 call regarding shots being fired at the hotel located at 9333 S. Cicero Avenue.READ MORE: NFL Owners Vote To Add 17th Game To 2021 Schedule; Bears To Visit Raiders In Extra Game
Police stopped two vehicles attempting to leave the scene. Eight adults were taken into custody for investigation. Authorities said two handguns were recovered.
Police said the shots fired came from an altercation between an adult male and several individuals who were outside.
There were no reported injuries connected to the incident. Oak Lawn detectives are conducting interviews with all parties involved.READ MORE: Wisconsin To Open Vaccines To Everyone 16 And Older Starting Monday
Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information, to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 907-4051.
Shots fired call at 94th Hilton Dr. Numerous subjects in custody. Heavy police presence, avoid the area.
— Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) March 30, 2021MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: Coronavirus Infections And Hospitalizations Still Rising, So No 'Bridge Phase' Reopening Yet