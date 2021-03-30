DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
blaze, CFD, Chicago Fire Department, Chicago News, Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Fire Department crews have put out a blaze in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The fire happened in an apartment building on 64th and Troy.

Authorities said no one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

(Credit: Chicago Fire Department)

CBS 2 Chicago Staff