CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Fire Department crews have put out a blaze in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
Call on Troy was boxed on report of children trapped. No victims found so far. Searches are aggressively underway pic.twitter.com/1BKEMwPKcl
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021
The fire happened in an apartment building on 64th and Troy.
MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Social Security Recipients Left Waiting Could Receive Relief Payments Soon
Fire is out on Troy searches continue after report of children inside. No location given pic.twitter.com/L3ud9TvMGl
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021
Authorities said no one was found inside and no injuries were reported.