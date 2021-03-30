DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect was captured Tuesday night after a wild police chase through Chicago and into the south suburbs.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the suspects ran from police on the Bishop Ford Freeway at Dolton Road after a vehicular pursuit that began near 103rd Street and Stony Island Avenue.

As of just before 10 p.m., traffic along the Bishop Ford was back to normal.

It was 6:15 p.m. when officers first responded to 103rd and Stony Island for a report of multiple people with guns. The suspects got into two different vehicles and police began pursuing them.

Video from Chopper 2 showed police focusing their attention around a four-door BMW – one of the cars police chased down the expressway after the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit came to a halt near 146th Street. The car stopped after blowing a tire.

We are told the driver then jumped out and ran down a service road and into a neighborhood. Police knew the man was armed.

Neighbors witnessed officers take that man into custody.

“I was coming home from work, and I opened the garage door and I noticed that the police had the man on the ground They had him in handcuffs, and they were jumping over the fence over to the other side, and it seemed like they were looking for somebody else,” said Martin Jones. “He seemed like he was delusional. He had a hard time walking when they were walking him to the car.”

Martin said it was Chicago Police he saw arresting the man, and neighbors knew it was not normal to find Chicago city Police officers in their suburban neighborhood.

Chicago Police told us the BMW came back stolen, and weapons were recovered from the scene. Dolton police said a carjacking had been involved.

The homes where the man was arrested sit right off the Bishop Ford, and the man was found hiding in someone’s garage.

During the chase, we’re told three Chicago Police officers were hurt, but they were OK Tuesday night. It was not clear late Tuesday if police caught everyone who escaped from them – leading to the chase.