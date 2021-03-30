CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s annual street sweeping season begins Thursday, so keep an eye out for those orange “no parking” signs and prepare to move your car to avoid a ticket.
Street sweepers will begin rolling out on April 1 to clear the roads of leaves, litter, and other debris that has collected over the winter months.
“We take pride in maintaining the cleanliness of our streets,” Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said in a statement. “We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following parking restrictions related to street sweeping.”
The city posts orange "no parking" signs along street sweeping routes two business days in advance. In some neighborhoods, permanent signs are posted along routes where street sweepers operate weekly on the same day of the week.
Drivers who don’t move their cars risk getting a $60 parking ticket.
You can see your ward's street sweeping schedule on the city's website. You can also track street sweepers in real time through the Sweeper Tracker tool online.
Chicago residents also can call 311 to find the dates and locations of street sweeping in their area.