DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front crossed the area Tuesday afternoon and winds behind the front were starting to turn westerly.

Wind Gusts: 03.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Eventually, a chilly northwest flow takes over Tuesday night, pulling in a noticeably colder air mass.

READ MORE: Extra-Alarm Fire Rages At Brighton Park Paper Plant, Shuts Down CTA Orange Line Nearby
Tuesday 8 p.m.: 03.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A few showers may accompany the front sunset to midnight, mainly along and southeast of I-55.

READ MORE: Alaxstair Reed, 39, Charged With Attempted Murder, Accused Of Stabbing Man On Magnificent Mile For Refusing To Give Spare Change

Temps hit 70 today in parts of Northwest Indiana.

7 Day Forecast: 03.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low Tuesday night drops to 35, and then Wednesday’s highs will only be in the mid-40s.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Social Security Recipients Left Waiting Could Receive Relief Payments Soon

On Thursday, it will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s near 40 with a gusty north wind.

Mary Kay Kleist