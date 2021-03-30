CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front crossed the area Tuesday afternoon and winds behind the front were starting to turn westerly.
Eventually, a chilly northwest flow takes over Tuesday night, pulling in a noticeably colder air mass.
A few showers may accompany the front sunset to midnight, mainly along and southeast of I-55.
Temps hit 70 today in parts of Northwest Indiana.
The low Tuesday night drops to 35, and then Wednesday's highs will only be in the mid-40s.
On Thursday, it will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s near 40 with a gusty north wind.