CHICAGO (CBS) — David Bote is getting ready to take advantage of his new role as the Cubs everyday second baseman.
With Nico Hoerner recently sent to the Cubs minor league camp, Bote will be the starter on Opening Day.
Bote led the Cubs with 29 RBIs in last year's shortened season, and had a solid spring to earn the opportunity.
"Evaluate your own self, and check what you were good at, and check what you struggled at, and tackle weaknesses, and grow the strengths, and a lot of things that I did during the camp was read some books and kind of develop more mental strength and mental skills," Bote said.
It’s Bote’s job to lose. Veteran Eric Sogard fills the bench role. At some point this season, we are sure to see Hoerner too.