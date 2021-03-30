CHICAGO (CBS)– Earth’s Remedies, a local non profit, is back with more community development resources as many businesses attempt to recover during the pandemic.
The organization is relaunching its 'Save the Westside, Chicago' fundraising campaign to support families and small minority businesses on the west-side of Chicago, emphasizing development without displacement.
In honor of the relaunch, Earth's Remedies is hosting "Earth Day Community Resource" events.
One of the events is a wellness resource event on April 24. The organization is hoping to help you "renew reconnect and restore your mental physical and financial wellness."
The events will also include a community discussion as well as a virtual fundraiser on April 23.