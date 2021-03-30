CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire displaced four people from their homes in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
A basement fire spread to a second building at 75th Street and Dobson Avenue.READ MORE: Women's History Month: Tonika Lewis Johnson, An Artist Devoted To Chicago Neighborhoods
Two adults and two children escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.READ MORE: Police Looking For 41-Year-Old Haoder Gulfaraz Who Missed Flight At O'Hare Airport Saturday
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Another Mild Day; Rain, Cool Down On The Way