By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Fire, Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire displaced four people from their homes in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

A basement fire spread to a second building at 75th Street and Dobson Avenue.

Two adults and two children escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.

