KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — There was a big rush up to Wisconsin on Tuesday, after a picture was posted online showing no lines at a Kenosha vaccination site.
Hours later, we saw huge lines – and a lot of Illinois license plates in the parking lot.
No one is supposed to cross the state line for a COVID-19 vaccine shot. But Kenosha County would not turn them away.
One man from Wilmette said he had no other choice.
“I could have gone anywhere in Illinois. I just couldn’t get a slot,” said Lou Haboush. “Walgreens, CVS, Illinois, Cook County sites -and I just couldn’t get on.”