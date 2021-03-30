DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Kenosha, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — There was a big rush up to Wisconsin on Tuesday, after a picture was posted online showing no lines at a Kenosha vaccination site.

Hours later, we saw huge lines – and a lot of Illinois license plates in the parking lot.

No one is supposed to cross the state line for a COVID-19 vaccine shot. But Kenosha County would not turn them away.

One man from Wilmette said he had no other choice.

“I could have gone anywhere in Illinois. I just couldn’t get a slot,” said Lou Haboush. “Walgreens, CVS, Illinois, Cook County sites -and I just couldn’t get on.”

