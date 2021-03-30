CHICAGO (CBS) — Wisconsin’s Kenosha County tweeted a picture showing no lines at its mass vaccination site.

But that image didn’t last long. People from Illinois saw it too and rushed up to Kenosha, even though the COVID shots aren’t for them.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack asked them why they did it.

The vaccination clinic in Kenosha closed by Tuesday afternoon. But many people CBS 2 spoke to here said they’re eligible, but can’t find an appointment. So they took their chances and made the drive to Wisconsin.

Dozens of doses, yet no one in sight.

A Tuesday morning tweet shows the empty clinic located in a former Shopko on 52nd Street.

Hours later, and less than eight miles from the Illinois border, it wasn’t just Wisconsinites that showed up.

“Some neighbors, they found out about the site and I went on it. And it was super easy. Unlike Illinois.”

Lou Haboush drove from Wilmette. He is a diabetic and having surgery soon. He was the only person CBS 2 willing to talk about crossing state lines for his shot.

“I filled out all the information. They gave me a date and time and here I am,” Hobousch said.

He had an appointment, but several others showed up looking to score a shot. One couple said they drove from Chicago. Kenosha was closer than driving four or more hours to somewhere in southern Illinois.

Everyone had the same reason for showing up.

“I could have gone anywhere in Illinois. I just couldn’t get a slot,” Hobousch said. “Walgreens, CVS, Illinois, Cook County sites and I just couldn’t get on.”

CBS 2 asked a Kenosha County Public Health spokesperson whether they were turning people away if they weren’t Wisconsin residents.

Her response: They’re not. They’re just trying to get shots in arms. And Lou’s response when asked if he felt guilty for dipping into another state’s supply?

“It’s my turn anyways, so I’m not cutting,” he said.

The clinic actually ran out of vaccines Tuesday afternoon. It will be open Wednesday and you are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time to guarantee you get a shot.

While the spokesperson said they didn’t turn anyone away today, the website does warn you may be asked for proof of residency when you arrive.