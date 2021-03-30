CHICAGO (CBS) — A long line before lunchtime at Manny’s Deli in Chicago.

We know the pastrami and roast beef are amazing but all these people were waiting for a free sandwich.

The line stretched around the corner – and down the block.

All because the deli is handing out 1,000 free sandwiches to anyone wearing a mask.

“One of our customers anonymously donated all the sandwiches for us to give out,” said Dan Raskin, co-owner of Manny’s Deli.

“Really appreciate it. Hats off. This is good for the community. Good for the area,” said customer Sebreta Truitt.

“We’re just happy to be able to put some smiles on faces and reward people for following the rules and wearing their masks,” added Raskin.

The free sandwich thing started as a 30-day challenge to get all customers to wear a mask correctly. Customers failed miserably, not even lasting a day without telling someone to put on a mask.

But a generous donor came to our rescue.

Manny’s is also sending 450 sandwiches to staff at vaccine clinic at United Center.