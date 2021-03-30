CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a food delivery driver last year in West Englewood.
Police said 19-year-old Marquill Buckner was arrested Monday after he was identified as the man who carjacked a 24-year-old delivery driver on Feb. 14, 2020, in the 7000 block of South Honore Street.
Buckner has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Buckner was already in custody at the Cook County Jail on unrelated weapons charges. He is already being held without bail on the earlier charges, and is due to appear for a bond hearing on the carjacking charge on Tuesday afternoon.