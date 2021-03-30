CHICAGO (CBS) — After a year off because of the pandemic, the popular Naperville Ribfest will return this summer as a “modified, safer and better” event.
According to organizers of the Exchange Club, Naperville’s 33rd Annual “Ribfest” said they are optimistic planning “the best- and safest-possible festival experience.”READ MORE: 'I Know My Baby Did Not Mean To Do That:' Family Speaks Out After Teen Shot Security Guard, Police Officer Before Being Shot Dead By CPD
The event is set to take place July 1st through the 4th at Romeoville’s Deer Crossing Park. located at 1050 W. Romeo Road.
“We are planning for a safe, reduced event while monitoring ongoing restrictions and guidelines,” said Ribfest Chairman Bob Black. “It’s an ongoing examination of the best possible ways to conduct a responsible, secure event that will keep our supporters and attendees as our first priority, as they always have been.”READ MORE: Some Illinois Residents Cross State Line To Wisconsin For COVID Vaccine, Though No One Is Supposed To
According to organizers, the event will have a different look and feel. Social distance space is a primary consideration, as well as other safety issues like more hand sanitizer stations, food and beverage line spacing.
They added that most all of the headlining musical entertainment acts for the 2020 Ribfest are to be featured at this coming summer’s event.MORE NEWS: CFD Crews Extinguish Apartment Building Fire On Troy
Organizers said the event lineup and updates will be featured soon on its Facebook page.