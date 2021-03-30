(CBS/AP) — Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series.
The first baseman in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years. He agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years.READ MORE: NFL Owners Vote To Add 17th Game To 2021 Schedule; Bears To Visit Raiders In Extra Game
Rizzo has a $16.5 million salary this season. He set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.
Rizzo, who turns 32 in August, hit .222 with 11 homers and 24 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.READ MORE: Wisconsin To Open Vaccines To Everyone 16 And Older Starting Monday
RELATED: With Contract Extension Talks Stalled, This Year Might Be Anthony Rizzo’s Last With The Cubs
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: Coronavirus Infections And Hospitalizations Still Rising, So No 'Bridge Phase' Reopening Yet