By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into a home Tuesday night in South Shore.

At 9:08 p.m., a 30-year-old man was speeding west on 71st Street near South Shore Drive in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, when he lost control of the car and slammed into the side of a house.

Police said the crash caused minimal damage. The driver was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, and a male passenger refused medical attention, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

Police said the incident appeared to be alcohol-related.

