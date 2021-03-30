CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into a home Tuesday night in South Shore.
At 9:08 p.m., a 30-year-old man was speeding west on 71st Street near South Shore Drive in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, when he lost control of the car and slammed into the side of a house.
Police said the crash caused minimal damage. The driver was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, and a male passenger refused medical attention, police said.
There were no other injuries reported.
Police said the incident appeared to be alcohol-related.