CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago announced Tuesday that part of Wrigley Field will be used for a mass COVID vaccination site.

Gallagher Way, just to the west of the ballpark, will be turned into a clinic. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has the story.

Advocate Aurora Health will run the mass vaccination site at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way, ready to handle 2,000 doses a day, by appointment only, starting April 5.

That’s just days after baseball fans return to Wrigley Field Thursday with 20% allowed back inside. That’s 8,274 masked Cubs fans. And excitement is building there.

But with that excitement comes a warning message from the city.

“Baseball is here, but do not let your guard down.”

Rosa Escareno, the city of Chicago’s Commissioner of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said this already went out all of the bars and restaurants in the area.

“Wear your mask. Be seated at all time and social distance is so important,” Escareno said.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in young adults between the ages of 18 to 29.

Opening Day and fans in Wrigleyville will have her office’s eyes on them all day Thursday. City enforcement that will continue through the season.

“They know what we’re expecting of them.”

And baseball fans can get ready to make vaccine appointments, too. Those appointments will open on Zocdoc later this week.

The city of Chicago put together a list of guidelines for Opening Day at Wrigley Field:

ADHERE TO CAPACITY LIMITS

• Indoor service for bars, restaurants and events is strictly limited to the lesser of 50% capacity or

50 people per space.

• While there is not maximum cap for outdoor service, patrons must be seated at tables of ten or

fewer, with tables spaced so that patrons are six feet away from patrons at other tables.

• Establishments that do not serve food must ensure that food is available for patrons at all

times.

• Make sure measures are in place to control your occupancy count- we encourage you to use a

reservation system and/or clicker at the door to control your crowd size.

• Lines outside your establishment are strongly discouraged. However, if you do have a line

outside, you are responsible for the activity of the individuals waiting in line. Anyone in line

must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet and must wear a mask.

EVERYONE MUST WEAR A FACE COVERING

• Everyone in your premises must wear a mask at all times. The only exception to this rule is if

the patron is seated and actively eating or drinking. Masks must be on whenever patrons

interact with staff, and they must cover the nose and mouth.

CUSTOMERS MUST REMAIN SEATED

• Your patrons must remain seated while eating and drinking at your establishment Tables must

be spaced so that patrons are six feet away from patrons at other tables.

• Maximum party size and table occupancy limits remain at six people indoors and 10 people

outdoors.

• Seating at bars/counters is allowed with six feet between parties and party size of four or

fewer.

• In order to minimize congregating, patrons must order drinks from their seat and cannot order

drinks from the bar.

• Dancing or other congregating is not allowed while COVID restrictions are in place.

• Darts, pool tables and other indoor recreation activities can be open, but patrons cannot be

eating or drinking while taking part in these activities and must keep face coverings on.

REDUCED HOURS

• Reduced COVID hours remain in place. Your establishment must be closed for on-site service by

1:00 am.

• Consumption on Premises and Tavern licensees can sell incidental packaged goods and

cocktails-to go until 1:00 am. Cocktails-to-go must be in tamper evident, sealed containers with

no straw or drinking holes and cannot be consumed on the public way.

OPENING DAY EVENTS

• Indoor events are allowed at the lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people. All indoor dining/drinking

regulations must be followed during events, including the requirement that customers remain

seated when eating or drinking at tables of six people or fewer.

• Outdoor events limited to lesser of 50% capacity or 100 people per space.

• You cannot sell tickets to an event if you do not have a PPA license.

• Charter buses can operate at the lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people. Patrons must be seated

while eating or drinking at all times, including on party buses.

STOP ALCOHOL SERVICE TO INTOXICATED PERSONS

• It is illegal to sell, give or deliver alcohol to an intoxicated person and a violation of state law.

Train and educate your staff to recognize when a patron is intoxicated. Once there is evidence

of intoxication, staff must be confident enough to cut that patron off and stop serving that

individual.

BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR

• It is the responsibility of all licensees to operate and maintain a safe environment for your

patrons. Make sure you have sufficient staff on site to enforce all COVID protections. It is also

your responsibility to be a “good neighbor” to the residents and businesses in your community.

Ensure you maintain quiet, orderly, and socially distanced lines and keep the area around your

premises clean.

• Liquor licensees are expected to strictly monitor the area in and around the licensed premises

and are required to report all illegal activity by calling 911. You have a duty to cooperate with

police.

• No alcohol is allowed outside or on the public way unless you have a valid sidewalk café permit,

outdoor patio license, or Expanded Outdoor Dining permit (with corresponding special event

liquor licenses).

The latest regulations can be found at Chicago.gov/reopening.