CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Lawn police took eight people into custody after shots were fired at the Hilton Hotel in Oak Lawn just after midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities received a 911 call regarding shots being fired at the hotel located at 9333 S. Cicero Avenue.

Police stopped two vehicles attempting to leave the scene. Eight adults were taken into custody for investigation. Authorities said two handguns were recovered. Police said the shots fired came from an altercation between an adult male and several individuals who were outside.

According to authorities, felony charges were filed for Isaac Sharp, 24, of Chicago. He was charged with “being an armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm.”

Sharp is currently on parole for an unlawful use of a weapon conviction and faces a parole violation.

Marcus Shears, 21, also from Chicago was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for his role in the shooting.

Three others were charged with possession of a controlled substance. A fourth was processed for an arrest warrant out of Lake County for domestic battery.

Both Sharp and Shears will be taken to the Bridgeview Courthouse for a bond hearing on April 1.

There were no reported injuries connected to the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information, to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 907-4051.