CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer shot and wounded a man early Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Police said just before 1 a.m., the officer shot a man who was trying to break into his home in the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.
The suspect was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.
There were no other injuries.
Area Five detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating late Wednesday.
In a separate incident a short time earlier Wednesday, man was fatally shot by an officer during a confrontation in Portage Park.
According to police, Jefferson Park (16th) District officers were engaged in a foot pursuit in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue just after midnight. Police said the pursuit led to a confrontation, in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, when the offender showed a gun.
Police confirmed an officer shot the offender during the confrontation. According to police, the offender was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.