CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty police officer shot a 28-year-old man who was attempting to break into the officer’s home in Albany Park.
According to police, the incident took place in the 3100 block of West Bell Plaine Avenue just before 1 a.m.
The 28-year-old offender was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his face. No other injuries were reported.
Chicago police confirmed the incident involved an off-duty officer. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.