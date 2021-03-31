CHICAGO (CBS)– An amber alert been issued for a missing 10-year-old boy from Lawrence, Indiana has been canceled.
Police initially said Jeremiah Jordan was last seen Wednesday, around 7:30 a.m., and was "believed to be in extreme danger."
It is not clear what events led to the cancellation of the Amber alert.
Police also initially reported the suspect, was a woman driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot with tinted back windows. Police said the passenger side rear hubcap is missing from the Honda.