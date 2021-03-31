CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois state lawmaker Annazette Collins has been indicted on federal tax charges, accusing her of underreporting her personal income for two years, failing to file a personal income tax return for another year, and failing to file a corporate income tax return for her lobbying firm for two years.
Collins, a Chicago Democrat who served in the Illinois House from 2001 to 2011 and in the Illinois Senate from 2011 to 2013, has since become a lobbyist, as president and owner of Kourtnie Nicole Consulting.
According to the charges, Collins filed false individual income tax returns for 2014 and 2015, substantially underreporting her income as a lobbyist. She also stands accused of failing to file an individual income tax return for 2016, and failing to file corporate income tax returns for her firm for 2015 and 2016.
In those same years, Collins’ clients included utility giant ComEd, which has been swept up in a sweeping bribery scandal that sought to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
However, the charged make no mention of her lobbying work for ComEd, and it's unclear if the indictment is directly tied to the ongoing ComEd probe.
An arraignment date for Collins has not yet been scheduled.