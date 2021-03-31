CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with carjacking a woman Tuesday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted the 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy inside a vehicle that had been taken by force from a 41-year-old woman less than 30 minutes earlier in the 4500 block of West Madison Street.
Officers pulled the vehicle over, and the two boys ran off. Police arrested both after a short foot chase.
Both teens have been charged with felony vehicular hijacking. The 13-year-old also has been charged with misdemeanor obstructing identification.
Court information was not immediately available.