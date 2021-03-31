Strome, DeBrincat Score, Blackhawks Cool Off CanesDylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

David Bote Gets Ready For Role As Cubs' Everyday Second BasemanDavid Bote is getting ready to take advantage of his new role as the Cubs everyday second baseman.

Spring Training 2021: White Sox Drop Last Game To Rockies, But Dylan Cease Pitches Impressively, Andrew Vaughn Makes TeamNew infielder Jake Lamb was in the lineup for the White Sox’ final tune-up of the spring. Dylan Cease sure looks ready for the regular season.

Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.

NFL Owners Vote To Add 17th Game To 2021 Schedule; Bears To Visit Raiders In Extra GameIt's the first time the NFL has expanded the regular seasons schedule since 1978, when the number of games each team played increased from 14 to 16.

Rizzo Cuts Off Talks With Cubs As Free Agency LoomsRizzo has a $16.5 million salary this season. He set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.