By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A breezy, northwest wind flow behind the cold front kept a chill in the air Wednesday.

Next 12 Hours: 03.31.21

The atmosphere is unstable enough for a few sprinkles or flurries Wednesday evening. Lake-effect snow showers possible for Northwest Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday 7 a.m.: 03.31.21

The overnight low is a chilly 24.

Highs Tomorrow: 03.31.21

It will be a blustery day at Wrigley Field on Thursday with a first-pitch temp for the Cubs’ home opener in the mid-30s. But factor in the chilly north wind and it will feel like the mid-20s.

Cubs Home Opener Forecast: 03.31.21

The daytime high for Thursday is 39, Friday 51.

7 Day Forecast: 03.31.21

Look for a beautiful recovery this weekend for Easter.

