CHICAGO (CBS) — A breezy, northwest wind flow behind the cold front kept a chill in the air Wednesday.
The atmosphere is unstable enough for a few sprinkles or flurries Wednesday evening. Lake-effect snow showers possible for Northwest Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning.READ MORE: Former Illinois State Sen. Annazette Collins Indicted On Federal Tax Charges
The overnight low is a chilly 24.READ MORE: New Watchdog Report Says CPD Has Made 'Minimal Progress' Replacing 'Deeply Flawed' Gang Database
It will be a blustery day at Wrigley Field on Thursday with a first-pitch temp for the Cubs’ home opener in the mid-30s. But factor in the chilly north wind and it will feel like the mid-20s.
The daytime high for Thursday is 39, Friday 51.MORE NEWS: Suburban Cook County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility To All Essential Workers; Will Open 8,000 More Appointments Wednesday
Look for a beautiful recovery this weekend for Easter.