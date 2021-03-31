CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Easter traditions are still possible to do during the pandemic, but now with a few tweaks.
That means a photo with the Easter bunny is still on.
Most stores are offering pictures have contact-free measures in place like Plexiglass or social distancing.
The Easter bunny has been busy making special treats called Bunny Bags.
Each one is filled with jelly beans, a coloring book, coloring supplies and even trail mix.
The bags can be picked up through Saturday at either the Waukegan Field House or the Jack Benny Center for the Arts.
Click here for a list of times to get the special holiday treats.