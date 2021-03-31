CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Wednesday in Indiana, all residents 16 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Keep in mind, 16 and 17 year olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only one authorized for people under age 18.
Residents 18 and older can receive the Pfizer Maderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Last week the the state's health commissioner reported more than 1 million Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A mass vaccination site is opening in Gary, Indiana at the former Roosevelt High School. The site, set up by the federal government, is expected to be up and running by April 7.