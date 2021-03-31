CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-94 at 159th Street.

Authorities said an IDOT truck was stopped with emergency lights on to help a motorist assist on the left shoulder.

Another vehicle ran into the IDOT truck. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in that vehicle died on the scene.

The driver of the IDOT vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. The ramp from 159th Street westbound to Interstate 94 northbound is closed.