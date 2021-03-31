CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-94 at 159th Street.
Authorities said an IDOT truck was stopped with emergency lights on to help a motorist assist on the left shoulder.
Another vehicle ran into the IDOT truck. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A passenger in that vehicle died on the scene.
The driver of the IDOT vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. The ramp from 159th Street westbound to Interstate 94 northbound is closed.
Illinois passed Scott's Law, which requires motorists to:
• Slow down
• Drive with caution
• Move over to another lane. Reduce speed if changing lanes is unsafe.
And for construction or work zones, when entering a highway construction area, Illinois law requires motorists to:
• Slow down
• Discontinue wireless use
• Yield or change lanes away from any authorized vehicles or workers in the area.
Scott’s Law or the “Move Over” law applies to all vehicles displaying flashing warning lights. Motorists are required to move over when encountering any stopped/disabled vehicles, when it is safe to do so.
Violators could face a maximum fine of up to $10,000.
This is a developing story.