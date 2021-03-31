CHICAGO (CBS)– Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine protects children as young as 12 years old.
For the first time, this could open the door for expanded use of the vaccine in children by the fall.
"The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated," Pfizer reported Wednesday morning.
In a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers aged 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given placebo shots, Pfizer reported.
CBS News reported results also are expected soon from a U.S. study of Moderna’s vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds.