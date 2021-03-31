DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer during a confrontation in Portage Park overnight.

According to police, 16th District officers were engaged in a foot pursuit in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue just after midnight. Police said the pursuit led to a confrontation, in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, when the offender showed a gun.

Police confirmed an officer shot the offender during the confrontation. According to police, the 18-year-old offender was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police tweeted a photo of a gun that was recovered from the scene. Police said the gun belongs to the person who was shot.

The officer involved was not injured.