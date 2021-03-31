CHICAGO (CBS)– An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer during a confrontation in Portage Park overnight.
According to police, 16th District officers were engaged in a foot pursuit in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue just after midnight. Police said the pursuit led to a confrontation, in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, when the offender showed a gun.
Police confirmed an officer shot the offender during the confrontation. According to police, the 18-year-old offender was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
UPDATE: The offender was pronounced at Illinois Masonic Hospital. Area 5 Detectives are investigating. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability(COPA) is on scene and investigating. #ChicagoPolice
Police tweeted a photo of a gun that was recovered from the scene. Police said the gun belongs to the person who was shot.
The officer involved was not injured.