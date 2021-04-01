CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have identified the person shot and killed by police during an “armed confrontation” in Little Village on Monday as 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
Police said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday, when they spotted two males in a nearby alley. One of them ran off, leading to a foot chase, "which resulted in an armed confrontation" in the alley of the 2300 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
Chicago police said an officer fired shots, striking the teen in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as 13-year-old Adam Toledo, of Little Village.
Another suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on desk duty for 30 days, which is standard procedure.