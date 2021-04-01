DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Adler Planetarium, Art On theMART, Astrographics, Merchandise Mart

CHICAGO (CBS) — People walking along the Chicago River are being treated to a spectacular sight.

Art on theMART returned Thursday with a brand new light show that debuted against the south wall of the Merchandise Mart.

The space-themed projection “Astrographics” was developed by the Adler Planetarium. It is composed of four movements – “Earth,” “Other Worlds,” “Stars,” and “Beyond” – and it transports the viewer from the earth to other planets and stars, and even deeper and more speculative realms of the universe.

The 16-minute show uses images of the universe from telescopes around the globe, as well as works on paper from the Adler collections. It is accompanied by music from the Sun Ra Arkestra archives from the Experimental Sound Studio.

“Art on theMART” runs through July 4. Also on the agenda are pieces celebrating the works of Claude Monte and Bisa Butler – created in partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago.

