CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s a rise in remote work opportunities right now. This week as CBS 2 continues Working For Chicago, our career coach is helping with the hunt for flexible work.
“Now some of the major job search sites have added a remote filtering functionality, so you can look on LinkedIn for your specific type of role you’re searching for a filter by remote jobs,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said.READ MORE: Over 13,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In the drop down menu for location on LinkedIn, there’s now a “remote” selection. When we clicked on it, more than 11,000 jobs popped up for account executive. there’s the same kind of search on Indeed.com.READ MORE: Despite Being Marked 'Completed' In 311, Pothole In South Chicago Is Still There
Another option from Alves is the site is Mother Works. It’s all remote job listings and it’s not just for moms.MORE NEWS: Opening Day At Wrigley Field With Fans Returning; Here's What You Need To know
“One of the great things about this remote world we’re living in with employment is as a candidate, it opens up your opportunities, so if you’re not finding jobs in your local area you can search for remote jobs,” Alves said.