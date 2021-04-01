DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another chilly day is ahead and some areas may see snow.

Snow showers are expected in northwest Indiana along the lake Thursday morning.

Chicago areas will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up as the weekend approaches. Temperatures will climb tot he upper 60s and low 70s.