CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old was treated for smoke inhalation from a Thursday fire in Chicago.
CFD said it happened in an apartment building located at 1455 East 69th.
The child was taken to the hospital in good condition and is expected to be released later on Thursday.
1455 east 69 still and box for apartment building. 12 year old boy transported for smoke inhalation. Condition good. Batt 5 has custody of his dogs and will give them bath at firehouse. He is expected to be released today. Dogs sooted up but OK. We are there when you need us!
Earlier, crews worked on putting out a blaze in Chicago’s Chrysler Village neighborhood.
The Chicago Fire Department said two women and a man were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The women were then pronounced dead.
This is a developing story.