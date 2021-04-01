DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old was treated for smoke inhalation from a Thursday fire in Chicago.

CFD said it happened in an apartment building located at 1455 East 69th.

The child was taken to the hospital in good condition and is expected to be released later on Thursday.

Earlier, crews worked on putting out a blaze in Chicago’s Chrysler Village neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said two women and a man were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. The women were then pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.

