CHICAGO (CBS) — There is more confusion and frustration for some people trying to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, this time in the western suburbs.
Some tell CBS 2 they logged onto Kane County’s vaccine website Thursday morning only to find no available appointments at the Batavia mass vaccination site.READ MORE: Person Shot And Killed By Police In Little Village Identified As 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
Officials told them to book the second shot Thursday with a special code.
After CBS 2 called the health department said the issue is fixed and people can now book slots.READ MORE: 'Definitely A Blessing': Indiana Families Can Soon Get Necessary Medical Services In Chicago For Their Children
“What we didn’t anticipate was that they would be checking in first thing in the morning. I anticipate from here on out anytime anyone gets a first dose, they can use that code to make the second dose appointment,” said Michael Isaacson with the Kane County Health Department
Thursday was the first time patients could schedule a second dose at the site on Randall Road.
CBS 2 checked the website and everything seems to be working.MORE NEWS: Child Treated For Smoke Inhalation From Grand Crossing Fire
So far since opening in March, they have given out around 20,000 doses.