CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after he was extradited from Louisiana, for the shooting of three people in February in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said Larry Sistrunk, of the Austin neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday evening at O’Hare International Airport by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
He had been extradited from Louisiana, wanted in the shootings of a 24-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue.READ MORE: After Initial Slowdown of Transplants During Pandemic, Organ Donations End Up Setting Record
Police said Sistrunk got into an argument with the 24-year-old woman on the street, when he pulled out a gun and shot her, along with the 53-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman, who were standing in front of a house at that location.
All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. An update on their conditions was not available Thursday morning.MORE NEWS: ONLY ON 2: Alderman Says Action Will Be Taken As McKinley Park Parking Lot Has Been Turned Into Fast And Furious Drag Strip
Sistrunk faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.